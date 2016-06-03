June 3 Tsukada Global Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 104,000 shares for 75,611,090 yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 16

* Says it repurchased 284,200 shares for 207,175,980 yen in total as of May 31

