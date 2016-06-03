June 3 Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit will invest 17.5 million yuan to set up a coal e-commerce trading platform with SHANXI COAL INTERNATIONAL ENERGY CO., and Shanxi Dongtai Group of Energy Ltd., Co.

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and unit will hold 35 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HvQucp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)