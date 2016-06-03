BRIEF-Civeo Corp announces public offering of common shares
* Civeo Corporation announces public offering of common shares
June 3 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell 10 percent stake in a Shanghai-based asset management firm at 22 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZePEc7
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Civeo Corporation announces public offering of common shares
* Announces financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016; declares cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: