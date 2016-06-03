BRIEF-Egyptian Media Production City forecasts 2017 net profit of EGP 55.3 mln
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
June 3 Chinese Universe Publishing and Media :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 8 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2nWe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
PARIS, Feb 4 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced mounting pressure from his own conservative camp to withdraw from the race on Saturday, as a senator from The Republicans party warned it could split if he refused to bow out.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.