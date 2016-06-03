June 3 Fuji Food System Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 192,100 shares of its stock at the price of 2,406 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 6

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qXeQdQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)