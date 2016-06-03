BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
June 3 Panion & BF Biotech :
* Says Lin Jyh Ming will no longer serve as chairman of the board
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2prR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available