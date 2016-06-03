June 3 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 8, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DStVPr

