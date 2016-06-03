June 3 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film :

* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 560 million yuan from China CITIC Bank with comprehensive credit line with a term of one year

* Says 260 million yuan will be used to make film and television drama, 300 milllion yuan will be used for M & A

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2pwx

