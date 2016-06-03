BEIJING, June 3 Winstek Semiconductor :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.25 per share (T$34,065,415 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 27

* Last date before book closure June 28 with book closure period from June 29 to July 3

* Record date July 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2p6R

