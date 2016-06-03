June 3 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($303.66 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says share trade to resume on June 6

* Says it plans to buy 51 percent stake in exhibition service provider for 575.4 million yuan

