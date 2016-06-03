BRIEF-Hologic Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.52
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
June 3 Wuhan Golden Laser Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 6 after acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1t5WnvB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Conmed Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Anticipates using net proceeds from offering to fund ongoing development of seladelpar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: