BRIEF-Hologic Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.52
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
June 3 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan ($425.14 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/288gMjx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Conmed Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Anticipates using net proceeds from offering to fund ongoing development of seladelpar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: