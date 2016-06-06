June 6 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will invest $26.8 million to set up automobile battery JV with Johnson Controls, Inc., holding 51 percent stake

* Says the JV and Johnson Controls will jointly set up another auto battery firm, with a registered capital of $63.8 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MHvYqi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)