BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
June 6 Land Co Ltd :
* Says an investment fund buys a 10.19 percent stake in the company, and becomes the top shareholder
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kVVKYT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago