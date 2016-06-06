June 6 FuRyu Corp :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 60,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,260 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 7

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FFk8VK

