June 6 DAISUI Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares of its stock at the price of 211 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 7

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UW8e60

