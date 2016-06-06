June 6 Array :

* Says it repurchased 3,250,000 shares of the company during May 8 to June 4

* Says total purchase amount of T$54,959,258

* Repurchased 3,250,000 shares of its common shares as of June 4, representing a 4.2 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2y8F

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)