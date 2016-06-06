CalSTRS lowers expected return rate to 7 percent by 2018
Feb 1 The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) voted late Wednesday to lower its annual expected return rate from 7.5 percent to 7 percent by 2018.
June 6 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 112.36 million yuan ($17.12 million) in May
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24sBKVN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5644 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 1 The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) voted late Wednesday to lower its annual expected return rate from 7.5 percent to 7 percent by 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international physicians and seriously ill patients from an executive order that limits immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017