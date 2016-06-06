June 6 Beijing Airport High-Tech Park Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan (pre-tax) for every share to shareholders of record on June 8 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dkJw7J

