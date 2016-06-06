June 6 Chateau International Development :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$47,723,017 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$66,812,220 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date June 23

* Last date before book closure June 24 with book closure period from June 26 to June 30

* Record date June 30

* Cash dividend payment date July 21

