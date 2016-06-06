UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Chateau International Development :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$47,723,017 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$66,812,220 in total)
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date June 23
* Last date before book closure June 24 with book closure period from June 26 to June 30
* Record date June 30
* Cash dividend payment date July 21
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2yCf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources