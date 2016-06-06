June 6 Chengdu Corpro Technology Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($182.81 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says share trade to resume on June 7

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1X6rRh3; bit.ly/25IeGbk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5641 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)