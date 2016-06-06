June 6 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan ($152.34 million) in private placement of shares to boost working capital, repay bank loans

* Says share trade to resume on June 7

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VHsYCL; bit.ly/28f3l1f

