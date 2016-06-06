UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans acquire Wuhan Huasen Plastic at an initial transaction price of 800 million yuan ($121.88 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 500 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WBReHN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5640 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources