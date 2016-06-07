June 7 Hotto Link Inc :

* Says the company signed a MOU with Tencent Holdings Ltd to develop WeChat Pay in Japan

* Say WeChat Pay is one of the most popular settlement service via smartphone in China

* Says the company will cooperate with Tencent's Japan-based partner company, Merchant Support, for the further promotion and operation of WeChat Pay in Japan

* Says Merchant Support is the unit of Hi Sun Technology China Ltd

* Says business starts from June 7

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/y6OvQg; goo.gl/fzn3xC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)