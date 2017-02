Fitch Affirms Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's IDR at 'B+'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers, Inc. (HMHC): --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'; --Senior secured asset-backed revolver at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1'. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company --Long-Term IDR at 'B+'; HMH Publishers LLC --Long-Term IDR at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. F