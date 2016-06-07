REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY FEB 1
June 7 LegoChem Biosciences Inc. :
* Says it receives a patent on June 3, for compounds comprising self-immolative group
* Says patent number of 10-2015-0073161
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/bUc6dR
* Medical helicopter company air methods exploring a sale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jVSaGE
* Latin America reporting fewer Zika cases, no second wave seen