REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY FEB 1
June 7 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it amends the private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says new plan is to issue up to 19.6 million new shares at 15.44 yuan per share, for 302.6 million yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9Xr9GJ
* Medical helicopter company air methods exploring a sale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jVSaGE
* Latin America reporting fewer Zika cases, no second wave seen