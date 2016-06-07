June 7 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it amends the private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says new plan is to issue up to 19.6 million new shares at 15.44 yuan per share, for 302.6 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9Xr9GJ

