June 7 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co., Ltd.:

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 5.08 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 8 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to holders of A shares recorded on June 14, and holders of B shares recorded on June 17 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15 for A shares and June 24 for B shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xX42fbC4

