Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale - WSJ
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 7 Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to buy remaining shares it does not already own in eFuture Holding Inc at $6.32/share
* Says Hong Kong unit owns 52.38 percent of eFuture Holding Inc as of March 31, 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25IS9rt
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25IS9rt
Feb 1 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.
* Pointclickcare Corp files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans - sec filing