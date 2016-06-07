June 7 Hubei Century Network Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 15, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16

