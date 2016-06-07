June 7 ZheJiang AoKang Shoes Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 14

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xukrPpTt

