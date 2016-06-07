REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY FEB 1
June 7 Huapont Life Science Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will invest 200 million yuan to set up a unit based in Chongqing
* Says the unit will be engaged in factoring business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YIEgSh
* Medical helicopter company air methods exploring a sale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jVSaGE
* Latin America reporting fewer Zika cases, no second wave seen