* Medical helicopter company air methods exploring a sale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jVSaGE
June 7 Soochow Securities Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 15
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5f9oSbaD
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* OCC announces total cleared contract volume down nine percent in January
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The independent boutique wealth management firm HighTower said it landed its second billion-dollar financial advisory team of the month on Tuesday.