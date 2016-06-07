REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY FEB 1
June 7 Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute five new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 14
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15
* Medical helicopter company air methods exploring a sale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jVSaGE
* Latin America reporting fewer Zika cases, no second wave seen