June 7 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 14, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E7rEi5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)