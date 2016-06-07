June 7 TCI :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$97,914,728 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$78,331,780 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 14

* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20

* Record date July 20

* Cash dividend payment date is Aug. 5, stock dividend payment date is Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/23CL

