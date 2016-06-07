BRIEF-Fiducial Real Estate FY net income group share rises to 24.0 million euros
* FY net income group share EUR 24.0 million ($25.64 million) versus EUR 21.7 million year ago
June 7 Guangzhou Haoyun Security Technologies :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.491111 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares, distribute 4.97037 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 9.940741 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 15 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/23KA
* FY 2016 consolidated net profit of 191.3 million lira ($50.52 million) versus 145.9 million lira year ago
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, set up by some of France's biggest media investors to challenge giants like Netflix, is set to become the country's second biggest pay TV player through a proposed purchase of French TV and content specialist Groupe AB.