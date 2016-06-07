BRIEF-Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Medical helicopter company air methods exploring a sale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jVSaGE
June 7 United Urban Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 190,000 new units and to raise about 32.2 billion yen in total via public offerings with subscription period from June 8 to June 9, payment date on June 14 and transaction date on June 15
* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement and to raise about 2 billion yen with subscription date on July 11 and payment date on July 12
* OCC announces total cleared contract volume down nine percent in January
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The independent boutique wealth management firm HighTower said it landed its second billion-dollar financial advisory team of the month on Tuesday.