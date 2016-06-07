June 7 Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it received verdict from Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region High People's Court, regarding the lawsuit filed by two Shanghai-based investment companies against the co

* Says the court rejects the plaintiff's claim

* Says the plaintiff will pay for the litigation costs

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5ctLZPyU

