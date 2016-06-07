June 7 Avex Group Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary Avex International Holding Corporation in US as the interim holding company to manage business companies

* Says it plans to set up a second-tier subsidiary Avex International Inc. wholly owned by Avex International Holding Corporation in US to be engaged in all-round business relating to entertainment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/emtXbU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)