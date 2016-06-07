UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Avex Group Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary Avex International Holding Corporation in US as the interim holding company to manage business companies
* Says it plans to set up a second-tier subsidiary Avex International Inc. wholly owned by Avex International Holding Corporation in US to be engaged in all-round business relating to entertainment
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/emtXbU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources