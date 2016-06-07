June 7 HANSOL PNS CO.,LTD. Hansol Holdings Co., Ltd. :

* Says HANSOL PNS will divest its investment business into Hansol Holdings

* Says merger ratio for Hansol Holdings is 1:0.0434975

* Says 647,281 new shares will be issued because of the merger

* Expected merger effective date is Sep. 1

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/37B9Sd; goo.gl/wIlc2R

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)