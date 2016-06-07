Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 7 HANSOL PNS CO.,LTD. Hansol Holdings Co., Ltd. :
* Says HANSOL PNS will divest its investment business into Hansol Holdings
* Says merger ratio for Hansol Holdings is 1:0.0434975
* Says 647,281 new shares will be issued because of the merger
* Expected merger effective date is Sep. 1
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/37B9Sd; goo.gl/wIlc2R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)