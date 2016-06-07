June 7 Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd :

* Says 9,735 of its second series warrants were exercised into 973,500 shares, during the period from June 1 to June 7

* The shares exercised for about 6.5 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xSjgMO

