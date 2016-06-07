June 7 WONIK HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. :

* Says it will issue 74,877,002 shares of common stock in public offering

* It will raise proceeds of 551.54 billion won for operations, at the price of 7,366 won per share

* Subscription period is July 6 to July 25

* New shares will be listed on Aug. 10

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AfU0y0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)