June 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$155,582,282,748 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 27

* Last date before book closure June 28 with book closure period from June 29 to July 3

* Record date July 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/24rk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)