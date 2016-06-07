June 7 Feature Intergration Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 28

* Last date before book closure June 29 with book closure period from June 30 to July 4

* Record date July 4

* Payment date July 21

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/24uB

