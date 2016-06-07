June 7 Mr. Onion :

* Says it will set up a JV with Huangjihuang International Development Limited in Taiwan

* Says the JV to be engaged in management of restaurants and participation of Huangjihuang International Development Limited

* Says Mr. Onion to hold 51 percent ($306,000) and Huangjihuang International Development Limited to hold 49 percent ($294,000) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/24BP

