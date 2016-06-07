June 7 Luyan (Fujian) Pharma Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 15, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16

