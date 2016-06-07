World First closes FX options business
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, the company said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based firm.
June 7 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says property insurance unit plans to invest at least 1 billion yuan ($152.21 million) to set up property insurance JV
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U5HSjU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, the company said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based firm.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 1 South Africa's African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd. will list its fishing and food unit on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on March 2, the chief executive said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Feb 1 Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest sharia-compliant bank in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed banks ahead of a potential benchmark-sized U.S. dollar sukuk sale, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.