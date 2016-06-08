BRIEF-Green Cross says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
June 8 MEDIPOST CO.,LTD. :
* Says it receives a patent on June 7, for composition for inducing differentiation and proliferation of neural precursor cells or neural stem cells to neural cells, comprising a human umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cell as an active ingredient
* Says patent number of 12/516,913
* Says it receives patent for HACD (Hyaluronic acid conjugated drugs)which will be used for the treatment of colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, from United States Patent and Trademark Office