June 8 Harson Trading China Co., Ltd.:

* Says an initial public offering of up to 54.36 million A shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

* Says Changjiang Financing Service Co Ltd will serve as the main underwriter

* Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "603958"

